‘Divergent’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s been five years since the final Divergent film hit the big screen. From that point on, many of the franchise’s stars have gone on — or continued — to have very successful acting careers.

Based on Veronica Roth’s book series of the same name, the Divergent film series spawned three installments: Divergent (2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016). Like its source material, the films follow Tris Prior (Shailene Woodley) after she learns that she’s “divergent” upon entering adulthood and won’t fit into just one of the dystopian society’s five factions. As she works to conceal her condition after joining the Dauntless faction, she learns of a plan in motion that would remove all divergents.

Theo James (Tobias “Four” Eaton), Miles Teller (Peter Hayes), Ansel Elgort (Caleb Prior), Zoë Kravitz (Christina) and Kate Winslet (Jeanine Matthews) are in the franchise’s star-studded cast.

Jennifer Lawrence, who previously starred as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games films, played a big part in helping to convince Woodley to appear in the Divergent franchise. The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum said she received several emails written by then-Lionsgate co-president Erik Feig on Lawrence’s behalf that encouraged her to come on board.

“‘You must do it. You will not regret it for a second. Yes, there are some hard things, but there are so many beautiful things that will come from an opportunity like this,’” Woodley recalled the Oscar winner’s messages to The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

In the same fashion as the Harry Potter, Twilight and Hunger Games franchises, the Divergent film series intended to split its final book into two films. After the third installment performed lower than expectations at the worldwide box office, it was reported that The Divergent Series: Ascendant was potentially going to be made into a TV film with a possible spinoff TV series.

“Last I heard they were trying to make it into a television show. I didn’t sign up to be in a television show,” Woodley told Screen Rant in 2016. “Out of respect to the studio and everyone involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I’m not necessarily interested in doing a television show.”

The Golden Globe nominee would later bluntly tell Vanity Fair in February 2017, “No, I’m not going to be on the television show.” James and Teller also echoed similar sentiments before the project was canceled altogether.

