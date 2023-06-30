Cancel OK
Theo James’ Wife Ruth Kearney Is Pregnant, Expecting the Couple’s Second Child: They’re ‘Wildly Excited’
Ruth Kearney and Theo James. Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Theo James and wife Ruth Kearneyare expecting their second baby,” Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“They are both wildly excited to be parents again,” a source exclusively tells Us. Kearney, 38, is have a baby girl and is “due late this summer,” the insider adds.

The Irish actress sparked pregnancy speculation in April when she posted a series of snaps on social media from a getaway with James, 38, to Palm Springs, California. In one picture, Kearney wore a yellow slip dress that appeared to show off her growing baby bump.

“Ohhhh the cute bump!!!! Congratulations Ruth!! So happy for you xxx,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

The White Lotus star met Kearney while attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England. Two years after the couple tied the knot in 2018, James gave fans a glimpse at the goofy way in which he and Kearney fell in love.

Theo James’ Wife Ruth Kearney Is Pregnant, Expecting the Couple’s Second Child: They’re ‘Wildly Excited’
When asked in March 2020 whether the two actors’ eyes met while “huddled in leotards pretending to be mice” at the sophisticated theater school, James laughed and told the Evening Standard, “Yeah!” He joked that they were “being frogs,” adding, “We did all that animal s—t.”

On a serious note, James described his wife as “very sanguine, thoughtful and funny.” The Divergent actor noted their relationship “made sense pretty early on.”

James further explained that “it’s interesting being together this long because we have navigated through the very beginnings of our careers.”

James — who starred alongside his partner on several episodes of Sanditon in 2019 — confessed to the outlet that their job growth “can be hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship.”

News broke in August 2021 that James and Kearney had welcomed their first child, a daughter. The pair, however, didn’t publicly speak about becoming parents until the following year.

“It definitely changes you in an amazing way,” James told InStyle in May 2022 about fatherhood. “It’s discombobulating at first. Especially with your first child because your whole life changes, but ultimately it makes you — definitely for me, at least — a much more solid person.”

He revealed that while “you still do all the same s—t that you did before,” your priorities shift once you become a parent. “For example, obsessiveness, worrying about X or Y — it does calm that kind of outlook on life because it makes you realize that certain things are a bit more important,” James said.

