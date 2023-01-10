Seven months later, Plaza joked that she and her beau decided to make their relationship official when they “got a little bored” one night during the coronavirus pandemic. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up,” she quipped during a December 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We were in the lockdown. Things got a little crazy, especially in my house.”
Plaza explained that an officiant then drove to the couple’s house to perform the ceremony. “I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy,” the Happiest Season actress recalled. “But I’m pretty sure it’s legal.”
Her costar Michael Imperioliplays a serial cheater named Dominic Di Grasso on The White Lotus, but in real life, he’s been married to Victoria Chlebowski since 1996. His spouse even joined him in Italy while he filmed the HBO series, which he said was “really fantastic” until it came time to film his character’s threesome scene.
“I realize my wife is asleep right above this hot tub [where we filmed the scene],” the Sopranos alum recalled during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “If she wakes up, she’s going to look out the window and see me pretty much naked with my two Italian costars, messing around in a hot tub.”
Imperioli joked that he tried to convince show creator Mike White that Dominic wasn’t a “hot tub guy,” to no avail — White only suggested that the crew play music to make the actors more comfortable. “Music? No! What music?” the Emmy winner recalled saying. “I said, ‘No, Mike. We can’t have music! There’s people sleeping.'”
When Imperioli returned to his room in the early hours of the morning, Chlebowksi seemingly hadn’t woken up during the shoot, but she still peppered him with questions about his work. “‘Was it a long night?'” the Goodfellas actor said his wife asked. “‘Are you tired?’ Yeah, I’m pretty tired. ‘Was it hard?’ No, absolutely not! I swear.”
Keep scrolling to learn more about the White Lotus season 2 cast and their respective love lives:
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast's Dating Histories: Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and More Stars' Love Lives
Season 2 of The White Lotus is all about infidelity, but offscreen, many of the cast members are happily married.
Aubrey Plaza, who plays Harper Spiller, revealed in May 2021 that she secretly tied the knot with Jeff Baena after a decade of dating. The Parks and Recreation alum referred to the producer as her "husband" in an Instagram post, casually going public with the happy news.
[jwplayer 57D1C7MW-zhNYySv2]
Aubrey Plaza
The Safety Not Guaranteed star has been in a relationship with Baena since 2011. The pair secretly tied the knot at home in 2021.
“I don’t like, you know, talking super personal about our relationship, honestly. But I’d say it’s an amazing experience to work with your partner in this way,” Plaza told MovieFreak.com in 2017. “I’ve worked with Jeff since his first movie. I’ve seen him evolve and I’ve seen him grow. It’s a really special dynamic that we have. It’s challenging at times but it’s also really rewarding to do something together like this. I don’t know what else to say.”
Jennifer Coolidge
The Legally Blonde star has kept her relationship status close to the vest over the years. Chris Kattan confirmed in his 2019 memoir that he briefly dated Coolidge in the early 2000s.
Asked about who she'd like to pursue in September 2022, the Best in Show actress responded with a signature quip. "Well, I was very excited about somebody," she told Access Hollywood at the time. "I can’t say their name — but I found out today he’s dead."
Theo James
The Divergent star married actress Ruth Kearney in 2018. The duo, who met in theater school, welcomed a daughter in August 2021.
Meghann Fahy
The Bold Type alum started dating actor Billy Magnussen in 2017, but as of 2022, the pair have seemingly called it quits. Their last red carpet appearance together was in January 2020, and they no longer follow each other on social media.
Michael Imperioli
The Summer of Sam cowriter has been married to Chlebowski since 1996. The couple share two sons, David and Vadim. Imperioli is also the stepfather of Isabella, Chlebowski's daughter from a previous relationship.
Haley Lu Richardson
The Recovery Road alum was previously in a relationship with actor Brett Dier, who proposed to her in 2018. In November 2022, she revealed that the twosome split two years earlier. "But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "I'm so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"
Tom Hollander
The King's Man actor is currently single, but he was previously linked to Daphne Guinness, Jemima Goldsmith and Fran Hickman.
F. Murray Abraham
The Moon Knight alum has been married to Kate Hannan since 1962. The twosome share son Mick and daughter Jamili.
Will Sharpe
The former Casualty star has been in a relationship with Sophia Di Martino since 2009. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2019 and a son in 2021.
Adam DiMarco
The Canada native keeps his personal life private, sharing photos from his time filming The White Lotus and giving his social media followers sneak peeks of his acting projects.
Leo Woodall
The Cherry actor has stayed tight-lipped about his relationship status over the years.
Simona Tabasco
Tabasco's character, Lucia, has had romances with two men in the Di Grasso family, but in real life, she keeps her personal life to herself.
Sabrina Impacciatore
The Italian comedian, who plays hotel manager Valentina, doesn't share much about her dating life online.
Beatrice Granno
Grannò, who plays aspiring musician Mia, hasn't been publicly linked to anyone.
Jon Gries
The Napoleon Dynamite actor was previously linked to Kimberly Rose McConnell, but has otherwise kept his personal life out of the spotlight.
Adam DiMarco
The Canada native keeps his personal life private, but revealed during a January 2023 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he “became single” during the coronavirus pandemic – and had to turn down a costar’s offer to escort him around Italy as his wingman.
“When we were filming, Theo James — he plays Cameron — was always trying to wingman me. He was like, ‘Mate, I’ll be your wingman!' And I was just like, ‘Theo, you’d be the worst wingman ever. I’m not standing next to you ever.' So I had to shut him down," DiMarco shared, joking that his costar is too good-looking to be an efficient sidekick.