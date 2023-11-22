Nearly one year after The White Lotus costars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall first sparked dating rumors, they are sealing things with a kiss.

Fahy, 33, and Woodall, 27, were spotted making out on Tuesday, November 21, while taking a stroll in the rain, per photos obtained by E! News. The duo each were bundled up in winter coats while walking in New York City. At one point, they stopped to share a smooch underneath Woodall’s umbrella.

The two actors were cast in the second season of Mike White’s The White Lotus anthology series. Fahy portrayed Daphne opposite Woodall’s Jack in season 2, which dropped on Max in October 2022. (Daphne is married to Theo James’ Cameron, while Jack sparks a vacation romance with Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia.)

Two months earlier, Fahy and Woodall sparked romance speculation offscreen. In September 2022, the England native uploaded several group snapshots of the cast. “I love you! I love these! I love you!” Fahy commented on the post.

Woodall, for his part, replied, “Love you right back.”

Despite flirty social media activity, which continued after the White Lotus season 2 premiere, neither actor confirmed whether or not they were in a relationship.

“I don’t kiss and tell,” Fahy quipped on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. “For you, I’ll say, ‘Sure. ’No, no, no. I was kidding, just because [Andy] wanted me to say it. … We’re friends.”

Nearly eight months later, Fahy and Woodall stepped out at the same New York Fashion Week event. They further played coy about a potential romance.

“I don’t know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?” Fahy joked to Entertainment Tonight when asked if any “romance came out” of filming.

Fahy previously dated actor Billy Magnussen, who even played a one-off love interest for her character, Sutton Brady, on the Freeform series The Bold Type.

While Fahy has long kept her love life private, she previously told Cosmopolitan about her dating preferences.

“My experience in the world is that you never really know who you’re gonna meet, when you’re gonna meet them, and how they’re gonna make you feel,” she told the magazine in August 2017, hinting that she’s not opposed to an office romance. “So personally, to put a limit on oneself in that way isn’t something that would work for me. It’s complicated and tricky and in some circumstances can be really risky, but if you find somebody that you think is really special and worth exploring, love is always worth it, no matter what the risk.”