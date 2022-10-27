The White Lotus' Season 2 Newcomer Meghann Fahy: 5 Things to Know

Leaving a lasting impression. HBO’s The White Lotus has welcomed several newcomers ahead of its sophomore season — which includes Meghann Fahy.

The actress originally rose to stardom after playing Sutton Brady in Freeform’s The Bold Type from 2017 to 2021. Ahead of the show’s finale, Fahy recalled not having “any expectations” when she joined the cast.

“It was my first [time as a] series regular. As the whole thing unfolded, it was just this wonderful little surprise. Anything beyond Season 1 was just sort of a beautiful little gift, and I feel really grateful that we got to go into the final season with the knowledge that it was [the end],” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “I just feel really lucky that we got to do it for as long as we did. We’re all older now and ready for the next thing. It just feels like this perfect little experience that I wouldn’t change anything about it. And I think that’s a rare way to feel about something.”

Fahy also praised The Bold Type for the “legacy” it left behind, adding, “It made me realize even though the show is gone and done for us right now, it’s not really ever gone or done because anybody, any day in any year can just decide to discover it.”

Since then, the Necessary Roughness alum transitioned to more mature roles such as her character in season 2 of The White Lotus.

“Daphne is someone who appears to be the easy, breezy, sunshine girl, but one of the cool parts about her arc is that there’s a lot more happening under the surface,” she shared with Entertainment Weekly in September 2022. “She seems like a passive housewife, and then you realize that couldn’t be further from the truth as the show unfolds.”

According to Fahy, the upcoming season will be “a departure” from its past story lines. “It feels a little bit more sinister, a little bit sexier,” she noted at the time.

Fahy also revealed that she previously auditioned in season 1 for Alexandra Daddario‘s role. “She was f—king amazing, and I’m sure hundreds of other people auditioned for that too,” she said, referring to the role of Rachel. “I still kind of can’t even believe it that I’m in this season. It’s such an unbelievable, once-in-a-lifetime experience, for a myriad of reasons.”

Scroll down for everything to know to about the White Lotus newcomer: