Obsessed much? Aubrey Plaza jokingly recalled which of her White Lotus costars “stalked” her “for years” before they appeared on the HBO series together.

The Parks and Recreation alum, 38, playfully spoke with Haley Lu Richardson for Interview Magazine about her infatuation with her, which happened after they met the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“I saw you backstage before we presented. I remember I was really nervous that night, because I had never presented at an awards show,” Richardson, 27, recalled the chance meeting during the magazine profile on the women, which was published on Friday, November 4, . “And when I saw you, I just felt overwhelmed with emotion because I’ve been a large fan of yours. I told you that I watch on repeat compilations of you doing interviews on YouTube.”

The Unpregnant actress continued: “Then you just stared at me and looked like you were going to kill me in my sleep. [Laughs] And then I presented an award and it was a fun night.”

Plaza, for her part, remembered Richardson doing “great” at the awards show and looking “hot as f—k.” That interaction, however, didn’t turn into an instant friendship. It took persistence on Richardson’s part to eventually become friends with the Funny People actress.

“I met you because you were stalking me. Just for all the readers out there, Haley stalked me for years,” Plaza clarified. “After I met her at the MTV Awards, she stalked me at the Chucky, a.k.a. Child’s Play, premiere.”

Richardson confirmed that she “showed up to the Chucky premiere uninvited,” which is when she met the Delaware native’s friends to ultimately “get closer to her life.”

The plan worked, because the Five Feet Apart star was invited to Plaza’s birthday party by one of those friends “without asking Aubrey” and Richardson decided to go. “I showed up and I remember we locked eyes at the bar and you just went, ‘You,’” the Arizona native recalled.

Plaza joked, “And it didn’t matter how many mushrooms I had taken that night. I knew that my stalker had arrived.”

Despite being an uninvited guest, the Life After Beth actress chose to overlook the intrusion and instead be open to a future friendship.

“There was something deep down inside all along that was like, ‘Even though she’s stalking me, and maybe eventually she’ll cut me up into a million pieces and eat me, I like her. In fact, I love her,’” Plaza said. “And so when I heard that you were cast on The White Lotus, I was like, ‘This is some f–king witchy karmic s–t.’”

The twosome didn’t actually share any scenes on season 2 of The White Lotus, which premiered on HBO on Sunday, October 30, but they’ve bonded off camera.

“I’m obsessed with you,” Richardson (who portrays Portia on the show) told Plaza (who stars as Harper Spiller) during their chat. “Well, my life revolves around you.”

The Ravenswood alum later revealed that she made the Ingrid Goes West star a “mommy” necklace, which she wears. “I’m not wearing it right this second, but I put it in my very special drawer,” Plaza explained. “And I do wear it a lot actually, and I love it.”

Season 2 of The White Lotus airs on HBO and HBO Max Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.