Postpartum pride! Amy Schumer showed off her C-section scar nearly two years after giving birth to her son, Gene.

“Feeling like my C-section looks cute today. #hotgirlwinter,” the actress, 39, captioned a Sunday, January 31, Instagram selfie. The comedian covered her chest in the photo.

“I self-tanned mine this morning,” Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid wrote on the social media upload, while Paris Hilton commented with a fire emoji.

The New York native and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their son, now 20 months, in May 2019. Seven months later, Schumer opened up about her “scary” three-hour C-section.

“I was throwing up through the first hour,” the I Feel Pretty star said during a December 2019 “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” episode. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”

While she called the experience “kind of brutal” and compared it to “torture,” the Emmy nominee added at the time: “Chris was so great. We just stared in each other’s eyes and he just held me there. Then they let me hold Gene for a good amount of time. I got to see him and hold him.”

The couple wanted to give Gene a younger sibling via in vitro fertilization, documenting Schumer’s egg retrieval process in January 2020. But in August of that same year, the Tony winner told Willie Geist that she was pressing pause “for right now” on conceiving baby No. 2.

“IVF was really tough on me,” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author explained at the time. “I don’t think I could do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. … We’ve thought about a surrogate.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that Schumer and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 40, had tied the knot in California. They announced their pregnancy news eight months later. Since welcoming Gene, the pair have been having “new parents’ sex.”

The Trainwreck star explained in an August 2020 “What to Expect” podcast episode: “They say, you can’t have sex for, like, six weeks. I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just sliced my FUPA open. I’m not, like, dying to get pounded from behind, thank you very much. So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then it was nice. … We just keep it going [once a week] because you have to. Otherwise, you’re just like roommates and then it’s weird that you’re having sex.”