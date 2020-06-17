Mixing up monikers! Amy Schumer, Grimes and more celebrity parents have changed their kids’ names after their arrivals.

The comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their baby boy, Gene Attell, in May 2019. The couple, who wed the previous year, revealed the little one’s name two days later.

By April 2020, the pair had given the toddler a new middle name. “Our baby’s name is officially changed,” Schumer said during an episode of the “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

The New York native’s podcast guest, Claudia O’Doherty, replied, “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Schumer and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author poked fun at their son’s original moniker the following day with an Instagram selfie. “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author captioned the serious shot.

“I mean. I’m not mad about it,” Stassi Schroeder commented on the social media upload at the time, while La La Anthony wrote, “You’re a legend.”

As for Grimes, the singer and Elon Musk’s baby boy arrived in May 2020 and the pair named the infant X Æ A-12.

“X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),” the Canadian musician explained via Twitter at the time. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

The following month, the newborn’s birth certificate revealed his first name is X and his middle name A AE-XII, according to TMZ. The moniker followed California guidelines by including only the English alphabet, not numbers and special signs.

