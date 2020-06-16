Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Newborn Son’s Middle Name on Birth Certificate

Subtle switch. Grimes and Elon Musk made a slight tweak to their newborn son X Æ A-12’s name on his birth certificate.

The infant’s first name is X on the certificate, obtained by TMZ. His middle name is AE A-XII since birth names in California have to follow the English alphabet, excluding numbers and special signs.

The “Delete Forever” singer, 32, gave birth to her first child and the entrepreneur’s sixth on May 4. (The engineer, 48, previously welcomed twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai with his ex-wife Justine Musk.)

The new mom explained their baby boy’s unique moniker via Twitter at the time, writing, “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

She added, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

When Musk clarified, “SR-71, but yes,” Grimes clapped back: “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.”

The Canadian musician went on to break down the name’s pronunciation on Instagram. “It’s just X, like the letter X,” Grimes wrote in response to one of her followers. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Musk described their son’s moniker differently during a “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast episode, saying, “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is pronounced like ‘ash.’”

Later that same month, Grimes told Bloomberg that her newborn’s nickname is “Little X.”

She and the businessman “experienced a lot of ups and downs” during her pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “[They] have been on and off. Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”