What’s in a name? Grimes and Elon Musk named their newborn son, X Æ A-12, for a special reason.

“X, the unknown variable,” the singer, 32, tweeted on Tuesday, May 5. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

The new mom went on to write, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

The “Oblivion” singer asked her followers to forgive any of her typos, writing, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive … but damn it. That was meant to be profound.”

She and the entrepreneur, 48, announced on Monday, May 4, that they welcomed their first child together. (Musk also shares twins Xavier and Griffin, 16, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 14, with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.)

“Mom & baby all good,” the billionaire tweeted at the time.

The engineer went on to post a picture of their baby boy with a filter covering his face in fake tattoos and eyelashes, as well as a shot of himself holding the infant.

He and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made their red carpet debut in May 2018 and announced two years later that the Canadian musician was pregnant.

“I thought about censoring [my nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” she captioned a topless baby bump photo at the time via Instagram. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable [about] my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”