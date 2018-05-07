Elon Musk Steps Out With New Girlfriend Grimes at Met Gala 2018 

New relationship alert! Elon Musk stepped out with his new girlfriend, Grimes, at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7.

“They have been dating for about a month,” a source tells Us Weekly of the new couple.

The source added that pair designed the musician’s dress together over dinner and commissioned a team to make it.

Musk, 46, tweeted about Grimes’ music in April. “Likewise …was just listening to Go Flex & Psycho on @Grimezsz playlist,” he wrote on April 25.

“glad ur finally listening to cyberpunk speedwae hahaha,” the 30-year-old replied.

After the duo exchanged tweets, a fan tweeted at Musk on April 27 to “just ask her out already.” He responded with a wink face.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 1 that Musk had called it quits with on-again, off-again girlfriend Amber Heard.

“Amber wants her independence and prefers being friends rather than romantically linked,” one source told Us at time.

Another source aded that “Elon decided it was time to end things, and Amber agreed … They both care for one another, but the timing just isn’t right.”

The Tesla CEO and the Justice League actress, 31, split for the firs time in August 2017 after dating for a year. Five months later, they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles and spent New Year’s Eve together in Chile. Heard also attended the 2018 Met Gala.

