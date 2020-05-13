X Æ A-12’s Album: Grimes and Elon Musk’s Sweetest Pics With Their Baby Boy

There he is! Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together, X Æ A-12, in May 2020 and have been posting pictures of the little one ever since.

“Mom & baby all good,” the Tesla CEO tweeted following the birth of his son. He went on to share photos of the newborn as well as the infant’s name.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, explained the inspiration behind the unique moniker later that same week. “X, the unknown variable,” the Canadian star tweeted at the time. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

She went on to write, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

When Musk corrected the “My Name Is Dark” singer, writing, “SR-71, but yes,” she replied, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.”

The tech entrepreneur previously welcomed five children with his ex-wife Justine Musk — twins Xavier and Griffin and triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon — but X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first child.

The “Oblivion” singer announced in January that she was expecting by posting a topless baby bump photo. “I thought about censoring [my nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” she captioned the social media upload at the time. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

The pair made their relationship red-carpet official in 2018. “Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of their relationship following X Æ A-12’s birth. “Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”

