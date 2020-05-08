Happy couple? Elon Musk and Grimes recently welcomed their first child together, but as first revealed on Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, their relationship still has its fair share of hardships.

“Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off,” a source tells Us exclusively. “Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”

Despite their rocky romance, Musk — who shares twins and triplets with ex-wife Justine Wilson — intends to step up for his newborn son, X Æ A-12. “Regardless of what happens to them romantically, Elon plans to be a father figure and be involved in the life of his child,” the insider adds.

The Tesla CEO, 48, and the singer, 32, were first linked in May 2018. The pair have weathered split rumors repeatedly throughout their courtship. Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) announced her pregnancy in January but did not confirm Musk was the father until March.

The Canada native gave birth on Monday, May 4. “Mom & baby all good,” the entrepreneur tweeted at the time.

Grimes and Musk made headlines later in the week when they revealed their son’s unusual moniker. “X, the unknown variable,” she explained via Twitter on Tuesday, May 5. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

The businessman later corrected the musician, replying: “SR-71, but yes.”

His tweet prompted Grimes to fire back. “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit,” she wrote. “That was meant to be profound.” Musk then referred to her as “a powerful [queen].”

The songstress revealed to a fan on Wednesday, May 6, how to pronounce the name. “It’s just X, like the letter X,” she responded via Instagram. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Musk, however, described it differently. “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name,” he said during the Thursday, May 7, episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is pronounced like ‘ash.’”