Azealia Banks’ Feud With Elon Musk and Grimes: Everything We Know So Far

Elon Musk fans are speculating that he and his girlfriend, Grimes, called it quits after Azealia Banks claimed she spent the weekend at the tech giant’s mansion waiting for the 30-year-old singer. Scroll down to find out what Banks alleges went down.

It’s Official

Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made their debut as a couple in May 2018 at the Met Gala in New York City. “They have been dating about a month,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. An eyewitness added that the pair packed on the PDA at the star-studded event’s afterparty and “made out the whole night.”

Enter Azealia

Banks made headlines on August 12 after claiming that Grimes invited her to Musk’s L.A. estate so Banks could work on her own album. “The Big Beat” rapper alleged via her Instagram Story that Grimes spent the weekend comforting Musk, who had previously tweeted his interest in making Tesla private for $420 per share. Banks claimed that Musk regretted the tweet because he had yet to secure the funding to privatize the company. She also compared her stay at his home to the horror film Get Out.

Texting Trouble

On August 18, a fan tweeted screenshots from Banks’ Instagram Story of apparent text messages between the rapper and Grimes. In the exchange, Grimes accuses Musk of having “a fake made up accent” and “a giant d—k.”

On the Outs

The Tesla founder and the “Oblivion” singer sparked split rumors on August 19 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram before Musk deleted his account. Musk also unfollowed Grimes on Twitter that same day.

Azealia Who?

The situation continued to unfold on August 20 when Banks accused Musk of having her phone and claimed that his lawyer took her cellphone to “delete evidence.” Musk’s rep told Business Insider, “Elon doesn’t know Azealia Banks. He doesn’t have her phone and neither do his lawyers.” However, Musk later said that he briefly saw Banks at his house.

Too Tumultuous

Banks revealed more alleged messages between herself and Grimes on August 21 by sharing them on her Instagram Story. According to the screenshots, Grimes claimed that Musk “got into weed cuz of me and he’s super entertained by 420 so when he decided to take the stock private he calculated it was worth 419$ so he rounded up to 420 for a laugh.” When Banks replied that she is “a very fierce protector of children” and she “can see them in the invisible world,” Grimes responded, “we need to find u a bf so we can be pregnant at the same [time].”

From Fun to Feud

Banks wrote on the August 21 text message screenshot of Grimes comments about Musk that Grimes is “a pathological liar.” The rapper then said in another Instagram Story, “Azealia Banks might be a lot of things, but one thing I am not is a liar. I’m not gonna be made to look like I’m some f—king crazed fan.”

More to Say

Banks took to her Instagram Story again on August 22 and said that she “didn’t come to L.A. to [have] some f—king alien orgy and some other crazy s—t.” She also told Grimes that she does not like her music and was only interested in working with Grimes because her fans encouraged her to do so.

