It’s over. Shortly after confirming the arrival of baby No. 2, Grimes announced that she and Elon Musk had split once more.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” the musician, 33, tweeted on Thursday, March 10. “I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out.”

The social media update came the same day that a Vanity Fair feature confirmed that the pair welcomed their second child together.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told the outlet about initially keeping the news private. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

The Canada native explained that her relationship with Musk, 50, is “the best it’s ever been,” adding, “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Grimes also noted that the twosome have “always wanted at least three or four” children.

The songwriter and the Tesla CEO originally sparked dating rumors in 2018. Two years later, they welcomed their son, X AE A-XII. Their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — who they refer to as Y — arrived via surrogate in December 2021.

The businessman previously addressed the duo’s decision to adjust their relationship. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said in September 2021. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk is also the father of twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 15, with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

