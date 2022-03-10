Elon Musk’s Family Guide: Meet His Children and Their Mothers

Elon Musk is a family man! The SpaceX CEO has welcomed many children over the years while in relationships with Justine Wilson and Grimes.

The entrepreneur wed Wilson in January 2000, and the former couple went on to welcome son Nevada two years later. The newborn died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks.

The duo went on to conceive twins Xavier and Griffin, who arrived in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian two years later.

After the South Africa native split from Wilson in 2008, the Boring Company founder moved on with Talulah Riley and Amber Heard. He and Grimes went public with their relationship in 2018.

Two years later, the singer told her Instagram followers that she was pregnant with her first child.

“I thought about censoring [this] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being,” the England native, whose real name is Claire Boucher, captioned a nude bump photo in January 2020. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum [sic] weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope you’re having a nice day!”

The visual artist gave birth to son X AE A X-II in May 2020. While she and Musk split in September of the following year, they quietly welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in December 2021.

The “My Sister” singer broke the news of daughter Exa Dark Slideræl’s birth while speaking to Vanity Fair in March 2022. The songwriter went on to say that she and her on-again, off-again partner want “at least” three or four total children.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” Grimes said of her relationship status with Musk at the time. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand.”

Grimes clarified via Twitter when the interview was published that she and Musk had “broken up again,” writing, “He’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.”

Keep scrolling to see how the University of Pennsylvania grad’s family has grown over the years.