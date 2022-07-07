Quietly expanding his family. Elon Musk welcomed twins just weeks before his daughter with Grimes was born, according to reports.

Insider published court documents on Wednesday, July 6, that state the Tesla CEO, 51, and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his Neuralink company, became the parents of twins in November 2021. The paperwork, which was filed in Austin, Texas, in April, petitioned the court to change their kids’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reports that their request was granted in May. Musk and Zilis have yet to publicly comment.

News broke in March that Musk and on-again, off-again partner Grimes had welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021. The musician admitted that she was keeping the baby news a secret at the time, telling Vanity Fair that she wasn’t sure if she was “at liberty to speak” on her daughter’s arrival.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Grimes and Musk are also the parents of son X AE A-XII, who was born in May 2020.

“There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she explained of their relationship. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Musk also shares twins Vivian and Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 16, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Vivian was granted a name change last month, telling the court that she “no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In addition to changing her last name to Wilson, Vivian, who is transgender, legally changed her first name.

