The more, the merrier! Elon Musk just welcomed his seventh child, his second with Grimes — and the SpaceX CEO is ready for more.

The singer, 33, revealed in a Vanity Fair interview published on Thursday, March 10, that she and the entrepreneur 50, want “at least three or four” total kids.

The South Africa native shares twins Xavier and Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 16, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. He and Grimes welcomed their son, X AE X A-II, in May 2020, and the toddler became a big brother in December 2021 when Exa Dark Sideræl arrived via surrogate. The infant’s parents call her “Y.”

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” the songwriter, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told the outlet on Thursday of keeping the “colicky” little one’s birth under wraps. “I don’t know.”

The news came eight months after the on-again, off-again couple called it quits after three years of dating.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk wrote in a statement in September 2021. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Now, Grimes refers to Musk as her “boyfriend,” explaining, “There’s no real word for it. We’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it. This is the best it’s ever been. … We just need to be free.”

The University of Pennsylvania grad is a “very involved” father, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021, noting that his mother, Maye Musk, is “especially hands-on and loves helping out.”

Elon sees X AE A X-II as his “protege,” Grimes said of their bond on Thursday. “He’s … bringing [our son] to everything and stuff.”

The England native noted that her partner “does not live like a billionaire,” explaining, “Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?”

