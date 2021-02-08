Loving life with baby boy! Elon Musk and Grimes are “still coparenting” their 9-month-old son, X AE A-XII.

“Grimes was still living with Elon before and after she gave birth,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the little one’s parents. “He is still involved in the baby’s life and his whole family is as well.”

The insider added that the Tesla CEO’s mom, Maye Musk, is “especially hands-on and loves helping out.”

The entrepreneur, 49, and the singer, 32, welcomed their first child together in May 2020. “Mom and baby all good,” Elon, who is also the father of twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Khai, 15, with ex-wife Justine Musk, wrote via Twitter at the time.

The tweet came four months after Grimes announced her pregnancy news with a topless Instagram photo. “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” the “Oblivion” singer captioned the maternity shoot pic in January 2020. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable about my body.”

Since welcoming X AE A-XII, the Canada native has documented her son’s reading time, first haircut and more.

While the little one’s name was initially X Æ A-12, Grimes and the engineer had to change it to comply with California law. Elon said in May 2020 that the visual artist chose the name herself.

“X, the unknown variable,” the musician tweeted of the moniker’s inspiration earlier that same month. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat). I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts.”

The pair started dating in 2018, making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year. “Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off,” a source exclusively told Us of their relationship in May 2020. “Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”