Trying her hand at hairstyling! Grimes gave her and Elon Musk’s 8-month-old son, X AE A-XII, his first haircut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not sure this haircut went well but he’s a Viking now,” the singer, 32, captioned her Thursday, January 28, Instagram Story. “Haircut inspired by The Last Kingdom on Netflix, which is a masterpiece.”

The Canada native posted multiple photos of her son playing with bath toys, his hair snipped short on both sides. One picture showed Grimes doing the work herself, leaning over the tub with scissors. She covered her little one’s face with an emoji.

The “My Name Is Dark” singer welcomed her first child in May 2020, Musk’s sixth. The SpaceX founder, 49, is also the father of twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon, Kai, 15, with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

“Mom & baby all good,” the entrepreneur tweeted from the hospital at the time before sharing a filtered photo of the infant sleeping.

The newborn’s arrival came four months after Grimes’ baby bump reveal. “I thought about censoring [my nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being,” the then-pregnant star captioned a January 2020 maternity shoot pic. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

The songwriter, whose real name is Claire Boucher, chose X AE X-II’s name herself. “I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the AE is pronounced like ash,” Musk explained of the pronunciation to Joe Rogan in May 2020.

While Grimes initially wrote the name as X Æ A-12 in her Twitter announcement, the duo were forced to change the numbers to Roman numerals to comply with California law.

For short, the musician calls her son “Little X,” she told Bloomberg.

Keep scrolling to see the toddler’s new unique look, courtesy of his mom.