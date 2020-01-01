Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone announced the arrival of her third child with husband Rob Giles on Tuesday, December 31.

“Arwen is here!” the actress, 38, captioned two Instagram photos that showed the newborn cuddling with each of her big sisters, Eliza, 7, and Paloma, 3. “Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.”

Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd on the ABC medical drama, revealed in November that she was expecting baby No. 3, when she posted a Halloween-themed photo of herself, her musician husband and their two daughters dressed as the Addams Family along with the caption, “Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven.”

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy saw her character announce her pregnancy in the season 16 premiere episode earlier this year.

In March, Scorsone opened up about her daughter Paloma, who has Down syndrome.

“My whole concept of what motherhood was had to shift,” she said on the “Motherly” podcast.

When Paloma, who the family calls Pippa, was born, the Private Practice alum realized “she was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences … I didn’t know what her capacity would be. It really did send me into a tailspin.”

She questioned how to raise her baby: “If my job is not to equip her to compete and dominate socially, or educationally, or physically or economically … what is a mother? What is my job?”

But after her initial reaction, Scorsone realized her primary responsibility is to “keep her safe” and “make her feel loved.”

“Suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened,” she continued, adding that it made her rethink the way she was parenting her eldest child.

“I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny … but all those things were external qualities,” Scorsone said. “It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence.”