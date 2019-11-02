



Baby on board! Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone revealed that she is expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Rob Giles.

The 38-year-old actress shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Friday, November 1. Scorsone posted a family photo of herself, Giles and their two children, 7-year-old Eliza and 2-year-old Paloma, dressed as the Addams Family with the caption: “Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven 🎃.”

Scorsone’s Grey’s Anatomy costars made sure to chime in on the announcement with Camilla Luddington, 35, commenting, “Omg this is GREAT!!!!!!!!” and Alex Blue Davis, 36, writing, “This is amazing.”

The Private Practice alum previously opened up about the “tailspin” she went through when Paloma, who the family affectionately calls Pippa, was diagnosed with Down syndrome in 2016.

“My whole concept of what motherhood was had to shift,” Scorsone said in March during an episode of the “Motherly” podcast. “When Pippa was born, and I realized that she had Down syndrome and she was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences … I didn’t know what her capacity would be. It really did send me into a tailspin.”

She added: “How do I mother this child? If my job is not to equip her to compete and dominate socially, or educationally, or physically or economically … what is a mother? What is my job?”

The Alice actress has since become an advocate for those diagnosed with the genetic disorder. Scorsone shared a heartfelt Instagram post on October 30 encouraging other parents who have children with special needs.

“A lot of parents who find out their new baby has Down syndrome worry about what the impact of having a child with differences will be on their other kids,” she wrote alongside a video of Eliza and Pippa dancing. “They haven’t seen it modeled so they are afraid of it. I wish I could show everyone the joy and sweetness and love that has expanded and grown in our family since Pippa was born.”

She continued, “There is no book, or movie, or conversation that I could have with my older daughter that would have taught her the love and perspective that having a sister with differences has. The two of them are crazy about each other and the differences give rise to a kind of tenderness I could only have wished for between typical siblings. Pippa is truly the greatest gift I could have given her big sister and I am so deeply grateful that she chose our family to shake up and wake up with her light.”