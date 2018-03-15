Paging Dr. Wilson! Even out of scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington, 34, remains in character. To highlight her script for the ABC hit (Thursdays, 8 p.m.), “I use Vitapens,” says the star. “They look like giant pills.”

The mom of 11-month-old Hayden, with fiancé Matthew Alan, opens her Stella McCartney to share the rest of her vitals.

Game Face

“I’ll bring in UNO and we’ll play that on set. I posted us playing on Instagram. I love UNO!”

Blackout

“I have a satin eye mask, just any black one. I can’t sleep when there’s any light. I’ll use it to sleep in my trailer and nap in between takes.”

A Small Bite

“My daughter loves to chew on rubbery bath toys, so I have a tiny rubber ducky in my bag. She teethes on those.”

Animal Instinct

“I have a WubbaNub — it’s my daughter’s favorite pacifier. They have a little stuffed animal on the end of it. We have all of them. In my bag now, I have the giraffe — her favorite — and the dog.”

Face Facts

“I only use one side of the Physicians Formula Twin Cream Concealer — the yellower side. It’s great for covering up red spots. A lot of girls on set have fallen in love and use it. I’ve tried so many expensive concealers, but this is the best one.”

What else is inside Luddington’s bag? A rose-gold iPhone 7 Plus; wireless Apple ear buds; a pair of black Ray-Ban Wayfarers; a Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm; a La Mer The Mist; Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels; an Almay liquid eyeliner in black; a Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara in black; a Princess perfume by Vera Wang; Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes; a World Market discount card; a Target card; English pounds; Canadian money; American Dollars; bobby pins; black hair ties; Happy Baby Gentle Teethers Organic Teething Wafers in Blueberry & Purple Carrot; a pink Comotomo silicone bottle; hand sanitizer; a mini San Pellegrino bottle; Emergen-C in lemon-lime and a Luna Protein Bar in chocolate chip cookie dough.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!