Switching it up! Kylie Jenner raised eyebrows after announcing that she and Travis Scott have decided that their second child’s name didn’t suit him.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, March 21. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The Kardashians star noted that she “just wanted to share because [she] keep[s] seeing Wolf everywhere.” She has yet to announce what she and Scott, 30, have chosen to call their bundle of joy.

The beauty mogul previously revealed her baby’s moniker as Wolf on February 11, nine days after giving birth to the little one.

Later that month, the infant’s birth certificate was revealed, listing the baby’s full name as Wolf Jacques Webster.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirmed in September that baby No. 2 was on the way, debuting her baby bump with an Instagram video. The Kylie Cosmetics creator also showed her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound shots at the time.

The Los Angeles native and the rapper’s first child, Stormi, was featured in the social media upload. Not only did the 3-year-old adorably hug her mom’s budding belly, but she helped share the news with her grandma Kris Jenner.

“Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the little one later that same month. “She knows there is a baby in the belly.”

Another insider added the following month that the Life of Kylie alum is “giving Stormi as much attention as possible [and] focusing on her health and her baby’s health” while she was “ finishing setting up the nursery” for her new arrival.

The Kylie Skin creator continued documenting her pregnancy progress despite hiding her bump while pregnant with Stormi in 2017.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” the makeup mogul captioned a YouTube video when her infant arrived in February 2018. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. … I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst!”

The Kylie Baby creator removed photos of Stormi from her Instagram account four months later. “I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” she told one of her followers in June 2018. By the following month, she was back to posting about Stormi’s life.

The former E! personality often speaks of her eldest child’s milestones, telling her YouTube viewers in July that she intentionally worked to surround her daughter with “strong women,” noting that Stormi “absorbs” their energy and “looks up” to them.

“I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom,” Kylie gushed at the time. “Being a mom has become second nature to me.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.