Jenner announced via her Instagram Story on Monday, March 21, that she and Scott had switched their son’s moniker. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” She did not immediately reveal his new name.

Tiny toes! Kylie Jenner shared a second photo of her and Travis Scott’s son, Wolf, nearly two months after his birth.

While directing Instagram users to watch her latest YouTube video via a Monday, March 21, Instagram post, the 24-year-old Kardashians star posted never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy, her labor and Wolf’s early days. In one black-and-white shot, the infant’s bare feet rested on the Life of Kylie alum’s stomach.

Prior to the social media upload, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had only given a single glimpse of Wolf since his February birth.

Last month, the reality star posted an Instagram photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding the newborn’s hand, writing, “2/2/22.” The Los Angeles native’s caption included a blue heart emoji.

While the infant’s face did not appear in the makeup mogul’s Monday YouTube upload, viewers heard audio from Wolf’s birth. “He’s out,” Kris Jenner exclaimed in the clip, while Scott, 30, repeated, “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?”

The rapper began dating Kylie in 2016, and the on-again, off-again couple welcomed Stormi in February 2018. The Kylie Cosmetic CEO’s postpartum experience was easier the first time around, she told her Instagram followers last week.

“I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth,” the Hulu personality said in a Tuesday, March 15, Instagram Story video, noting that it is “OK not to be OK.”

The Kylie Skin creator added, “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

That same day, Jenner enjoyed a girls’ night out with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and was in “great spirits.” An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time that she was in “a great mood,” explaining, “She was too occupied with her friends, so she did not take any photos.”

Two days later, the Kylie Baby creator posted a Boomerang of herself working out on a treadmill.

