UPDATE: 3/21/22 8:10 p.m. ET

Jenner announced via her Instagram Story on Monday, March 21, that she and Scott had switched their son’s moniker. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” She did not immediately reveal his new name.

Original story below:

A trip down memory lane! Nearly two months after giving birth, Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a glimpse of her pregnancy — and her son Wolf’s delivery.

“To our son,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, titled a Monday, March 21, YouTube video.

The footage began with the Kardashians star and her on-again, off-again partner, Travis Scott, finding out that baby No. 2 was on the way and attending an ultrasound appointment. The makeup mogul went on to document multiple maternity shoots, as well as her January baby shower and her daughter Stormi’s joint 4th birthday party with cousin Chicago later that same month.

“I am 34 weeks today,” the reality star said in the video. “I’ve only got about a month left. This baby and you, [Stormi], have the same due date. Yeah, so you and the baby could have the same birthday. You OK with that?”

The toddler replied, “Yes!” before saying goodbye to viewers.

Stormi went on to give her future baby brother a special message at her mom’s shower, along with the rest of the Los Angeles native’s family members.

“Baby, we love you and we adore you,” Khloé Kardashian gushed at the party. “I cannot wait for me to be your favorite aunt. Just so you know, I’m everyone’s favorite aunt, OK?”

As for Kendall Jenner, the 26-year-old model told her sister, “You inspire me so much with being a mom. I’m not a mom yet myself, and I look up to you so much when it comes to show you raise Stormi and how you’re gonna raise your new baby. I’m so excited, and I already love the baby so much. I’m just ready to meet them.”

Kylie concluded the YouTube video with glimpses of Wolf’s nursery, as well as footage from her labor.

“Are you ready to have another baby?” the then-expectant star asked the rapper, 30, in the social media upload. “Mom’s here. She’s always pumped and ready to go.”

Kris Jenner told her youngest daughter that she was “ready.” As the footage switched to audio only, the 66-year-old talent manager could be heard crying, “He’s out!” Scott, for his part, repeatedly said, “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” before the little one began crying.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the Kylie Cosmetics creator was pregnant with baby No. 2, and she announced the little one’s arrival last month. “2/2/22,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned a black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the infant’s hand.

While the Kylie Skin creator revealed her newborn’s name the following week on her Instagram Story, she has yet to show the little one’s face via social media.

