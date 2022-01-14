Showered with love! Pregnant Kylie Jenner celebrated baby No. 2 with a luxurious baby shower attended by her mom, Kris Jenner, and more.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared several photos from the soirée via Instagram on Friday, January 14. In one snap, she posed with her mother, 66, and her grandma Mary Jo “M.J.” Shannon. The Life of Kylie alum captioned the post with three emojis: a white heart, a baby with a halo and a giraffe.

Giraffes popped up in a handful of pictures, including one where Kylie posed in front of three wooden carvings of the animals while wearing a white long-sleeved dress. Another shot of the table setting revealed that the beauty mogul used giraffe-shaped toys as place cards.

“The baby shower was super low-key and very intimate,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the event.

The Kylie Skin founder also showed off some of the gifts she received, including a stroller with a Christian Dior canopy and several bags from Tiffany & Co.

The reality star announced in September 2021 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, one month after multiple sources confirmed the news to Us. The pair share daughter Stormi, 3.

In December 2021, an insider exclusively told Us that Kylie and the rapper, 30, are very much on the same page when it comes to parenting. “Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal,” the source explained. “They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined.”

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of her bump via social media after rumors circulated that she had already given birth to baby No. 2. “I am woman,” Kylie captioned a January 6 Instagram post that showed her wearing a white top tied above her waist and a pair of unbuttoned jeans.

Her family members responded to the post with praise, with Kourtney Kardashian commenting, “You are everything.” Kim Kardashian, for her part, added, “The most beautiful.”

Last year, an insider told Us that Kylie had been trying to get pregnant for nearly two years. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age,” the source added.

The former E! personality famously kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret, confirming it only after her daughter was born.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2018. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper