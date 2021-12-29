Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Streamlined Parenting Tactics

The perfect team! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the same page when it comes to parenting.

“Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, and the rapper, 30. “They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined.”

The insider adds that the makeup mogul has “poured her heart and soul into raising” the pair’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, saying, “She has learned so much about being a mom in the process.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator became a mother in February 2018. The reality star told Elle in September that parenting is “a balancing act” that she takes “one day at a time.”

The Kylie Skin creator advised other moms to “be gentle with” themselves, noting that she was “always meant” to have children. Jenner gushed, “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

News broke one month prior that the Los Angeles native is pregnant with her second child. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

While the former E! personality posted regular baby bump updates after her reveal, she stepped back from social media last month after 10 concertgoers died at Scott’s Astroworld Festival show in Houston.

Amid Jenner’s Instagram silence, fans speculated that the Life of Kylie alum secretly welcomed baby No. 2 when Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, posted a photo featuring a baby bottle. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, was watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the time and did not explain the drink’s appearance, but theories swirled on Twitter on Tuesday, December 28.

“The bottle that appears in Stories by Travis Barker and that many speculated that it was Kylie’s newest baby, don’t worry. Stormi has the same bottle and she uses it frequently, even though she is old enough to use the product,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “The one in the first one is 9 once the last time Stormi used the one in the story she was 3 months old the one in the story is a 5 ounce for 0-3.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper