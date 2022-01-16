Their birthday has gone to the dolls! Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian went all out to host a Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise!-themed joint party for their daughters Stormi and Chicago’s 4th-birthdays.

“The birthday girl,” aunt Khloé Kardashian gushed via an Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 15, alongside video of Chicago, 4, wearing an all-pink outfit. “Hi, happy birthday!”

The pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and the Skims mogul, 41, cohosted an elaborate party inspired by Barbie and L.O.L Surprise! dolls on Saturday for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. Per various Instagram footage, the 37-year-old Good American founder and her 3-year-old daughter True were there, alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner and Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. At the party, guests enjoyed a face-painting station, slime-making kits and a ball pit full of L.O.L. Surprise! packages.

“The cutest BARBIE LOL party for stormi and chi,” the Kylie Baby entrepreneur captioned a Saturday Instagram Story, while holding an ice cream cone in front of an inflatable slide with a rendering of Stormi’s head on the top.

Amid the party, the Selfish author shared a series of sweet snaps with her youngest daughter in a birthday tribute.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess,” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote via Instagram. “I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!

While Kim was not pictured in any of the party’s social media snaps, Kylie dressed in head-to-toe pink and showed off her growing baby bump via a Saturday selfie.

The Kendall + Kylie designer’s new snaps seemingly shut down previous rumors that she had secretly given birth to her second child with the 30-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper. Kylie was first tthe subject of birth speculation after the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s fiancé posted a December 2021 Instagram Story snap while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In the corner of the photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed a baby bottle in the corner of the frame that appeared to be full of milk.

“Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormi was little,” one social media user tweeted at the time, while another wrote, “Could be for the kitten we saw on Kylie’s post or the bunnies that [Barker’s] daughter has. Idk, my kid bottle feeds his small animals for fun.”

While Kylie had not addressed the rumors, earlier this month she shared more baby bump photos — alongside an “I am woman” caption — and snaps from her glamorous baby shower.

Scroll below to see more snaps from Stormi and Chicago’s birthday festivities: