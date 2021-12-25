Inside the Kardashian Jenner Family's Christmas Celebrations

It’s a very merry Kardashian Christmas celebration! The Kardashian family, who are known for their elaborate setups for the December holiday, didn’t let anything stop them this year.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!!! I love you!! God bless you!!!! 🎄❤️🎅🏼,” matriarch Kris Jenner captioned their family’s annual holiday card on Friday, December 24. In the Instagram snap, the Safely founder, 66, was all smiles as she posed with daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, and several of her grandchildren. The group all matched in brown sweatsuits.

Hours earlier, Jenner started her holiday celebrations when she released her debut Christmas single with daughter Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums 🥁 and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! 🔔,” the Jenner Communications founder wrote via her social media page on Friday. “Merry Christmas everyone! #linkinbio for where to stream my version of Jingle Bells 🎶 🎄🎅🏼⛄️❄️.”

Following Jenner’s holiday social media posts, she hosted her children and grandchildren for an elaborate Christmas Eve party, complete with formal dresses, multiple Christmas trees and a visit from Santa Claus.

‘‘Twas the night before Christmas ✨,” the former Revenge Body host, 37, captioned an Instagram snap on Friday, twirling in a silver gown and sipping champagne.

All month long, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumni have been gearing up for their celebrations with elaborate “Elf on the Shelf” setups, special home decor and festive holiday plans.

“Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids,” the Skims mogul, 41, wrote in an Instagram Story on December 12, noting that Grammy winner Philip Cornish played a sweet melody on a grand piano each morning.

The Selfish author — who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West — fully decked out her massive California residence for the holiday, complete with an “Elf on the Shelf,” glass ornaments, multiple trees and a stocking for the “Heartless” rapper, 44.

Though Kim filed for divorce from the Illinois native in February, she still planned to celebrate Christmas with West as coparents. A source previously told Us Weekly this month that West “will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations,” noting that the KKW Beauty founder “wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives.”

Scroll below to see how the Kardashians celebrated Christmas this year: