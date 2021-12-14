Sitting on Santa’s lap! Meghan McCain, Jenna Cooper and more celebrities have taken their kids to visit with Saint Nick this year.

The former View cohost, 37, took her and husband Ben Domenech‘s baby girl, Liberty, to meet Mr. Claus on November 21. “We tried,” the Arizona native captioned an Instagram shot of the 14-month-old crying in her arms while Santa sat waiting.

The Dirty Sexy Politics author gave birth to her and the 39-year-old Federalist cofounder’s daughter in September 2020. While her trip to see Santa was not a success, the little one has recently been thriving in another area — swimming.

“We started Liberty in swim classes when she was 3 months old,” the former Outnumbered cohost told her Instagram followers on December 8. “She graduated her survival swim training in the summer and now is onto technique and development. This was some of the best advice we ever received was to start her swimming as early as possible (and teaching multiple languages early.) I’m so proud of her and so grateful to her incredible coach. I’m not big on giving parenting advice, but this has been such an incredible experience and I recommend if you’re a family who spends time around water starting swim lessons as early as possible for safety. I couldn’t recommend ISR more!”

As for the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, Cooper brought her daughter, Presley, 18 months, to a mall-turned-North Pole on December 7.

“So much fun,” the former ABC personality captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, alongside her fiancé, Karl Hudson. “Presley was a little scared but interested haha. Glad we have these sweet photos to keep forever. Next, we went to @tictactoyfamily for some Christmas shopping, and they have everything! Games, toys, puzzles, crafts, learning activities, baby items, etc. Presley especially loved the dolls and dancing around the store.”

Cooper gave birth to Presley in May 2020, and Hudson proposed to the Indiana native one year later.

“I said YES!” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more. This is the best birthday, and I’m so overwhelmed with joy. Can’t wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids’ spending time with Santa during the 2021 holiday season.