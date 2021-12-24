Watch out Mariah Carey, Kris Jenner has entered the chat. The momager, 66, dropped a surprise holiday track on Friday, December 24.

Jenner released a cover of James Lord Pierpont’s classic, “Jingle Bells,” on Christmas Eve, featuring two members of the family. While Kourtney Kardashian plays the jingle bells on the track, the Poosh founder’s fiancé, Travis Barker, accompanies the mother-daughter duo on the drums.

“A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner,” Kardashian, 42, wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course.”

Khloé Kardashian also shared her support for the track, showing the cover photo — a throwback pic of Jenner — via her Instagram.

“Here’s a new Christmas legend in town,” Khloé, 37, captioned the photo. Kourtney commented, “Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells) but don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner.” On her own Stories, the Good American cofounder added, “God I love you @KrisJenner. Thank you @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker for making this happen.”

This is a big Christmas for the family as Kourtney and the Blink-182 member, 46, celebrate their first holiday engaged. He popped the question in October, and the family couldn’t be more supportive of the duo.

“Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are,” Kris said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show following the romantic proposal, which was filmed for the family’s upcoming Hulu series. “They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love — constantly.”

The businesswoman also revealed that Barker asked her permission before proposing to the reality star.

“I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own,” Jenner recalled. “He’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait!”

The Famous Stars and Straps founder and the reality star have been friends for years, a bond that grew as their children spent time together. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while the drummer shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Us Weekly confirmed the duo began dating in January, with the pair going Instagram official the following month.

“Kourtney is so smitten with Travis, and everyone around them loves them as a couple,” a source told Us exclusively in March.