Let’s make this last forever. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on Sunday, October 17, and it was a magical occasion.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the proposal, which took place at sunset at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

After having dinner at Nobu, Barker, 45, got down on one knee in front of Kardashian, 42, on the beach as they stood in the middle of thousands of roses.

“Travis spent forever getting the details right,” the insider adds. “Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Earlier this month, a separate source told Us that the pair are “so in sync and truly best friends,” something that comes with knowing each other for over a decade. “They are totally committed to a long-term future together,” the insider added.

The drummer and the reality star were first linked in late 2020 and confirmed their romance in January. They have been posting PDA-filled photos ever since but initially bonded over their blended families.

While the Blink-182 star shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Kardashian has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships,” an insider told Us in February. “Both of their families are supportive.”

The pair took a huge step in their relationship in August when he got on his first flight in 13 years, something he thought he’d never do again after his 2008 plane crash.

“She had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,’” the musician told Nylon magazine in September. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Barker noted that he feels 100 percent safe with the Poosh founder.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he explained. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her.”