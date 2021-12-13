A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.

In two different videos set to Mariah Carey’s rendition of the holiday classic “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home),” Kardashian displayed her Elf on the Shelf, her elaborate glass ornaments and not one, but two trees.

However, fans were more interested in the stocking dedicated to West, 44, that was hung on the mantel.

Kardashian’s subtle shout-out to the rapper comes three days after Us Weekly confirmed that the reality star filed to become legally single amid the duo’s divorce. In the court request, which was submitted on Friday, December 10, the Skims founder also asked to restore her last name.

“She is Kim Kardashian,” a source told Us exclusively on Friday about the choice to remove West’s moniker from hers. “She has a business empire and brand, there isn’t a lot to be read into it.”

The Selfish author, who shares North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the Grammy winner, filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage.

In the wake of their split, the Yeezy designer has offered several public pleas for his estranged wife to keep their family together, most recently while performing with Drake at the Free Larry Hoover event in Los Angeles.

“I need you to run right back to me,” he sang during the Amazon Prime livestream on Thursday, December 9. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

West isn’t the only member of the family who got a surprise stocking. In a separate TikTok video on Sunday, North introduced her followers to her two lizards, Cheese and Bean, who also got their own seasonal socks.

North couldn’t help but throw a little shade at her mom when talking about her pets, who she said the KKW Beauty founder “hates” because she thinks “they have worms and they’re disgusting.”

