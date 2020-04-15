Mom’s little helper! Kim Kardashian revealed that her oldest daughter, North, is ruling the roost amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“She’s running the house, or so she thinks she is,” Kardashian, 39, told Refinery 29 on Wednesday, April 15. “I can’t get away from her.”

The 6-year-old reality star adorably swooped in on her mom’s social distancing PSA on Monday, April 13, showing that she’s everywhere in the Kardashian-West household.

“You should be more busy with your kids not your friends,” North said off-camera, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star asked her to “give me two seconds to seriously do this.”

A week prior, the little one crashed her mom’s beauty tutorial.

“North, can I please just do a little tutorial?” the mother of four asked on April 9. “It’s all I want to do, is one little fun thing for myself.”

The KKW Beauty founder resorted to “hiding in the guest room” to get a break from her kids, because they “will not leave me alone.”

Last month, the Skims creator expressed her frustration at being at home all the time with her children, joking that it’s made her reevaluate the idea of potentially adding another one to her bunch with husband Kanye West.

“Being at home with four kids — if I ever though for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” Kardashian told the hosts of The View on March 31. “It’s really tough.”

Despite being with her brood nonstop, including North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 10 months, the businesswoman is happy to have the time with her loved ones.

“I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great],” she explained in her virtual chat with the talk show hosts. “I think the family bonding part of it all — [we’re] going on walks outside [and we’ve] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine.”

During their quarantine as a family, Kardashian explained that she “done everything from [making] edible slime” to homeschooling her kids.

“I’m hiding from them,” the TV personality told Jimmy Fallon on March 30. “They have to stop for P.E. to go run up and down the backyard. They do this, like, Pokemon yoga or princess yoga. It’s insane.”