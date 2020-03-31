Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to admit that her and Kanye West’s four children are driving her crazy during quarantine.

“I had to get away from my kids,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, said during a virtual Monday, March 30, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

The reality star and North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months, “have done everything from [making] edible slime” to homeschooling.

“To be the teacher to [two] young kids … is, like, insanity,” the makeup mogul told Jimmy Fallon of her eldest. “I’m hiding from them. They have to stop for P.E. to go run up and down the backyard. They do this, like, Pokemon yoga or princess yoga. It’s insane.”

When they’re not learning, the KKW Beauty creator’s brood “love to make forts, so every room in the house is a different fort.” The family of six have also been trying to watch movies “other than cartoons,” although they’ve binged Onward and “can’t wait for Trolls.”

The E! personality asked her Instagram followers last week for help keeping her foursome busy while social distancing at home.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” the Skims creator captioned a March 25 selfie in front of the TV. “As a family, we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

Kardashian did not receive any helpful suggestions, she told Fallon, 45, on Monday. “Everyone was like, ‘You have everything at your house and they shouldn’t be bored,’” she explained. “I was like, ‘No.’”

The Los Angeles native kept herself busy in the kitchen that same day, baking lemon cake. She called Kylie Jenner her “twin” when the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 22, whipped up the same dessert.

When Kris Jenner made lemon cake for her daughters earlier this month, she reassured her Instagram followers: “I washed a thousand times, I promise.”