Kris Jenner Jokes She Washed Her Hands a Lot While Baking for Her Kids

No germs here! Kris Jenner baked her famous lemon cake for her children amid the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, March 16, and was extra cautious while she was hard at work in the kitchen.

Though it’s likely that Jenner, 64, made a confection for all six of her famous offspring, only Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian — the matriarch’s two oldest daughters — took to social media to share a look at the edible gift they each received.

“Mom for the win!!!! @krisjenner,” Kim, 39, wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the half-eaten dessert.

Kourtney, 40, was a tad more cautious with her sweet delivery. Alongside a photo of the homemade treat on a floral-print plate, the Poosh founder wrote that the cake had come “straight from @krisjenner kitchen (along with some questions about how much she washed her hands.)”

In response to her firstborn’s concerns, the In the Kitchen With Kris author shared Kourtney’s Instagram Story on her own feed and responded reassuringly. “I washed a thousand times I promise!!🙏🙏,” she replied.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer was reportedly tested for coronavirus earlier this month, but the test came back negative.

Baking lemon cake (using a recipe that is lauded throughout the Kardashian-Jenner clan) is just one of the many ways the famous family is keeping busy during the coronavirus crisis.

In keeping with the cooking habit, Kylie Jenner whipped up a large pot of matzo ball soup on Monday and shared several steps of her cooking process with her fans via Instagram Stories. “Matzo balls make me happy,” the 22-year-old declared. Kylie also baked a batch of cupcakes and encouraged them to “hurry up” while they were in the oven because she was “so hungry.”

Also on Monday, Kim took a short stroll down her street in Calabasas, California, when she spotted a live lobster in her path. “Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas!” she tweeted, along with a clip of the creature on a stroll. “What is happening?!?!?!”

For her part, Kourtney is focused on keeping her three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — entertained. “Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up [and] most importantly, really slowing down and spending time together” she shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday alongside a photo of her youngest. “And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world. Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.”