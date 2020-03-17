Not something you see every day! Kim Kardashian got quite the eyeful while out for a walk on her California street on Monday, March 16.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was likely getting a bit of fresh air amid the coronavirus pandemic that has kept many people holed up inside, when she spotted the rogue crustacean walking along.

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

“Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas!” she tweeted on Monday, along with a clip of the creature on a stroll. “What is happening?!?!?!”

The KKW Beauty founder also posted a clip of the lobster on her Instagram Stories and expressed a similar sentiment. “A lobster on our street. What is happening?!?!”

Not surprisingly, Kardashian’s lobster encounter was equally befuddling to her social media followers, many of whom tweeted the star funny comments about the run-in. “That’s when you know the neighborhood rich a lobster just walking around,” mused one Twitter follower.

Another added: “This lobster managed to meet a Kardashian before me …”

However, some did point out that the animal Kardashian saw looks more like a crawfish than a lobster.

Either way, the sea dweller that the reality star crossed paths with on Monday now has its own Twitter account and has already amassed more than 2,400 followers. So far, the animal has tweeted about taking a “stroll” in the E! personality’s neighborhood and has set the record straight regarding its heritage. “Y’all are quick to assume my species,” it tweeted. “Maybe I look like a ‘crawfish’, but I am a proud LOBSTER.”

Proving itself to be exceedingly social media savvy, the lobster even formulated a plan to gain more traction on Twitter. “1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye 💀,” it mused, referring to Kardashian’s husband Kanye West.

Though the California native may never find out how a lobster wound up walking down her street, the sighting was likely a welcome distraction from the coronavirus crisis. “Sending everyone lots of love today,” the Selfish author tweeted Monday, alongside a selfie that shows her pouting in her massive closet.

The aspiring lawyer, who shares four young children with 42-year-old West — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months — has been especially vigilant regarding the illness in recent days. On Wednesday, March 11, she put her supply of disinfectant wipes to good use after she witnessed sister Khloé Kardashian coughing in her presence. Kim also suggested people start greeting one another by bowing, instead of shaking hands or touching elbows.