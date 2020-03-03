Kim Kardashian’s Gentle Retinol Serum Is 20% Off — But Not for Long

Dermstore’s epic Beauty Refresh Event is in full swing, and we’re not letting even a second slip by without scoping out the hottest deals. With over 200 brands on sale, including those that are rarely ever marked down, we knew this was our chance to finally bring our beauty routine up to celebrity level. A-list skin requires A-list skincare, after all!

There was one serum on our mind when this event kicked off, and when we saw it was marked down, we felt like we were in heaven — or, as Kim Kardashian called it, “product heaven.” That’s what she wrote on her Instagram Story when she came home from a visit with Australian facialist Melanie Grant with this serum in tow!

Get the CosMedix Serum 16 (originally $80) for just $64 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This is a retinol serum, but don’t let that scare you away if you’ve had bad experiences in the past. Some retinol products are just way too intense, leaving your face red, irritated and flaking — but this one actually couples retinol with hydrators sodium PCA and squalane so it can speed up cellular turnover without the shock to your skin!

One shopper said this CosMedix serum is “very soothing,” while another called it “so gentle and lovely.” Reviewers agree that it makes for a “great starter retinol” for those who are either new to it or haven’t found success with others. It’s a restart for your skin and just might be the thing that will have you believing in retinol again! Shoppers are, of course, impressed with the results they’ve seen as well, saying it “cleared [their] pores up overnight” and that it’s a “perfectly balanced” treatment that doesn’t just claim to do it all, but actually does!

This serum is powered by 16% CosMedix Microencapsulated Retinol Complex and is made to target dry, dehydrated, hyperpigmented, acne-prone and aging skin. It may calm inflammation, combat wrinkles, even out your skin tone and have your skin looking supple and radiant. It even claims to fortify your skin’s moisture barrier and protect it from free radical damage, thanks to vitamin E!

This cruelty-free treatment is for all skin types, including sensitive, so it definitely deserves a spot in your regimen. Still a little iffy about the price? Apart from the incredible formula, here’s why you shouldn’t be. Each bottle contains about 90 applications, so when you use it nightly, it will last for months — and some people choose to only use it about every three days, which means it will last way longer than that! Only flawless skin days ahead from now on!

Looking for something else? Check out more from CosMedix here and other treatments and serums at Dermstore here!

