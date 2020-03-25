All here! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West watched TV with their four kids while practicing social distancing.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a Wednesday, March 25, selfie with the rapper, 42, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “As a family, we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

In the social media upload, the makeup mogul posed with her youngest in her lap, while West sat on the couch with Chicago sitting on him in an orange onesie with her older siblings on either side. North stared straight ahead with the remote control in her hand.

The reality star posted the selfie two days after she accused Taylor Swift of lying about leaked footage of her phone call with the “Follow God” rapper.

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” the E! personality tweeted on Monday, March 23. “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

The Selfish author went on to write, “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission.”

Tree Paine, responded on Tuesday, March 24, tweeting her “UNEDITED original statement.” Swift’s publicist wrote, “Who did you guys piss off to leak that video?”

The couple’s controversy with the “Cruel Summer” singer, 30, began when West released “Famous” in April 2016, which includes the lines: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Three months later, Kardashian posted clips of a phone call between her husband and Swift when the Pennsylvania native agrees to the “sex” lyric, but is not told about the “bitch” line.

25 minutes of the call leaked on Friday, March 20, reigniting the drama. Swift wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: “[I] was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years).”