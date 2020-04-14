North loves the camera! Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter made a surprise appearance in her Monday, April 13, social distancing PSA.

“Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids,” California governor Gavin Newsom captioned the social media footage of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39. “Just look at how much fun @kimkardashian & North West are having! By staying home, you’re saving lives. Keep it up, California.”

When the reality star said, “Hi everyone in California, it’s Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk you,” her eldest daughter chimed in, “And North West.”

The E! personality, who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months, with her husband, Kanye West, went on to say, “I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it’s California and we’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves.”

North said from behind the camera: “I want out.”

The Selfish author replied, “You went outside to your backyard and that’s totally fine. Can you not jump on the bed? Give me, like, two seconds to seriously do this.”

Kardashian continued speaking to California residents, saying, “OK, so guys, we just want you to social distance. There [are] so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun. Trust me, I want to get out — more than you know. It’s really important to always do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones.”

North added, “You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends.”

The KKW Beauty creator agreed, saying, “Facts. Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that’s what we’re all trying to do here. Alright, that’s it. Stay safe.”

This isn’t the first time that the makeup mogul’s eldest daughter has stolen the show. On Thursday, April 9, Kardashian begged North to leave her alone during a makeup tutorial. “It’s all I wanna do — is one little fun thing for myself,” she said.

During a February Architectural Digest interview with West, 42, North walked right into the shot. “We’re in the middle of an interview,” the Los Angeles native told her daughter at the time. “Go sit on that couch right there and you can watch us. You’re in the middle of our shot.”

Instead, the little one climbed onto her dad’s chair and said, “This is a good couch.” She went on to pull up a stool between her mom and dad, adding, “This is really good.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.