Kim Kardashian Just Wants 5 Minutes Alone to Do a Makeup Tutorial

Breaking point? Kim Kardashian proved she is just like any other mom in quarantine while attempting to film a makeup tutorial.

The reality star, 39, admitted she was “super bored” as she kicked off her Thursday, April 9, Instagram video. Her 6-year-old daughter, North, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, crashed her tutorial while in her pajamas. The couple’s eldest child informed her mother that she wanted to do Pokémon yoga as part of her P.E. class for the day.

North then asked Kardashian if she could wash her hands at the sink where she was working. The KKW Beauty founder sent her down the hall to another bathroom so she wouldn’t get her area wet, and as North left — or so she thought — she explained to viewers the dynamic in the household.

“I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys,” she confessed. “I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

North overheard her and replied: “Hey, that’s mean.” Kardashian, in turn, reacted with an exasperated expression.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star eventually had to level with her daughter. “North, can I please just do my little tutorial?” she requested. “It’s all I wanna do — is one little fun thing for myself.”

North went on her way and Kardashian later noted just how close she has been to her kids during the self-isolation period. “Every night I have at least two kids with me,” she said. “Either both girls — Psalm is in a crib — but I’ll either have [Chicago] and North or Saint and North or just me and Saint while we all are quarantined.”

The Skims founder concluded the video by telling her Instagram followers that she did her “quarantine glam just to go to the kitchen to get harassed by my kids on how to do their homework.”

Kardashian and West, 42, wed in May 2014 and are parents of North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months.

This is not the first time the TV personality has shared her frustrations. “Being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she admitted to the hosts of The View on March 31. “It’s really tough.”

