Kim Kardashian Rules Out Baby No 5 After Quarantine

No more babies? Kim Kardashian joked that she’s done having kids after being under quarantine with her four little ones.

“Being at home with four kids — if I ever though for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” Kardashian, 39, told the hosts of The View on Tuesday, March 31. “It’s really tough.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star, who shares four children with husband Kanye West, isn’t ready for baby No. 5, but she is enjoying her family time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great],” she explained. “I think the family bonding part of it all — [we’re] going on walks outside [and we’ve] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine.”

The Skims creator revealed that their time together has been “so much fun,” but she welcomed the break from teaching now that her kids are on spring break.

“Being their teacher too … [I have] newfound respect for teachers,” the California native told the talk show hosts. “They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the backburner and just focus on the kids.”

The reality TV star’s quarantine time has included another big change to her daily routine … no makeup.

“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup,” Kardashian explained on the show.

The businesswoman told Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 30, that her homeschooling routine has kept her quite busy.

“They have to stop for P.E. to go run up and down the backyard,” she noted of the activities she has her kids do in between classes. “They do this Pokémon yoga or princess yoga. It’s insane.”

On a professional note, the mogul has contributed $1 million toward those affected by COVID-19 from Skims.

Kardashian and West, 42, share North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.