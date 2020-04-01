Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't Worn Makeup in Weeks

Natural beauty! Kim Kardashian is just like Us and likes to keep it makeup-free while in self-quarantine. That is, unless she has a TV show appearance.

When stopping by The View virtually on Tuesday, March 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that it’s been quite a while since she’s gotten all done-up in her signature glam look.

“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup!” she told the hosts when explaining that she’s mostly just been doing laundry and cooking.

She also spoke about the type of quality family time she, Kanye West and their four kids have been indulging in. “We’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” she said on Tuesday. “I actually love that time … It’s so much fun. … I love all the family bonding stuff.”

With that being said, when it comes to schooling them, she isn’t quite as keen. During another virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Monday, March 30, she admitted that her kids were driving her crazy.

“I had to get away from my kids,” she said. “To be the teacher to [two] young kids … is, like, insanity. I’m hiding from them. They have to stop for P.E. to go run up and down the backyard. They do this, like, Pokemon yoga or princess yoga. It’s insane.”

It was also during this interview that the Skims founder confirmed that her sister Kourtney has pressed pause on filming for their reality show.

“I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore. She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK, guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude every day and kind of take it out on everyone, from crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision,” the 38-year-old told Fallon. “We would kind of, like, just keep on pushing her and try to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

