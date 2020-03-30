Kim Kardashian Is Thinking of Going Blonde After Quarantine

Kim Kardashian has some big plans when this quarantine is over.

On Sunday, March 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star posted a throwback image of herself sporting icy blond locks.

“My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

This is something we absolutely support, 1,000 percent. The mastermind behind the look, Chris Appleton, commented on the post, “You know my answer.” We sure do! In the past, the hair pro has spoken about how much he loves this look.

He shared an Instagram snap of his long-time client rocking waist-length platinum blonde hair on August 2, 2019. “Guys it’s that time of year for a hair change. Should we bring back the blonde on @kimkardashian?” he wrote in the caption.

“I miss this hair so much!!!!” she replied. “What do we do?”

“Let’s change it up 🙌🏽.” he wrote back.

They aren’t the only ones who are fans of this look. “10/10 agree blonde is the move,” wrote one Instagrammer on Sunday’s post, while another commented, “Do it queen.”

However, not all of her followers were not too pleased with her statement. “I hope the human race is as healthy as your hairs gunna be,” wrote one user. “Who cares so you know people are dying by the minute!!!” commented another one.

Another commented, “This isn’t time to worry about your hair there’s more important stuff to worry about.”

The Skims founder has found ways to achieve this bright look without damaging her hair turning to wigs. Back in February, she posted a shot of herself with honey blonde hair to her Instagram Story, tagging her sisters Kylie and Khloé. “So Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color,” she wrote. “I got ’em.”

When the Lip Kit creator then reposted it to her story, she jokingly wrote, “we know it’s a wig.”

