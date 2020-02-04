North loves the spotlight! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 6-year-old daughter hilariously interrupted their Architectural Digest interview on Monday, February 3.

“We’re in the middle of an interview,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, told her eldest when she walked into the shot. “Go sit on that couch right there and you can watch us. You’re in the middle of our shot.”

North climbed into her dad’s chair, saying, “This is a good couch.” She then pulled up a stool between her parents, adding, “This is really good.”

When the makeup mogul asked the rapper, 42, about the inspiration for their house’s design, their daughter said, “I don’t know.”

Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, with West, laughed, telling the little one: “I’m not asking you the question. I’m asking dad.”

The KKW Beauty creator asked North something next, letting her talk about the “cartwheels and dance competitions” she does at home. “I like to find animals and huge crystals,” North went on to say. “There are some bigger than dad. There are some little, little, little [ones].”

Kardashian then distracted her daughter by asking where her friend was before resuming the interview.

In December, the Selfish author spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about how she keeps her house so clean with such a big brood. “Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, and so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom,” she explained at the time. “So they respect it. They respect the space everywhere else.”

However, accidents happen — and West is there to comfort his wife when their little ones make a mess. “I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table,” Kardashian told DeGeneres, 62. “I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art! We’re gonna keep this forever!’ I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I would’ve freaked out.”

The couple wed in 2014 in Florence, Italy.