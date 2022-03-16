Moms need some alone time! Kylie Jenner enjoyed a night out six weeks after giving birth to son Wolf in support of her friend Anastasia “Stas” Karanikolaou.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, was spotted at the Sunny Vodka Launch Party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15. Karanikolaou, also 24, is co-brand director for the alcohol along with Zack Bia.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Jenner made her arrival at Terminal 27 at 10:30 p.m. The star of the upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians stayed for a couple of hours to support her longtime bestie.

Jenner was “smiling and laughing” and was “in a great mood” during the event. “She looked fantastic and was in great spirits,” an eyewitness tells Us.

The insider adds, “She was too occupied with her friends, so she did not take any photos.”

The girl time came hours after the Life of Kylie alum admitted that she was struggling with life postpartum. Jenner and partner Travis Scott welcomed Stormi, now 4, in February 2018, and son Wolf was born on February 2.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard,” she said in a Tuesday Instagram Story video.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added, “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today. But I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

She also realized that she wasn’t just worried about her body, but her state of mind, too. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back,'” Jenner added. “Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”

She noted ​​that it’s “OK not to be OK” after welcoming a child.

Though the reality TV personality has her ups and downs, her daughter has been over the moon since Wolf arrived.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands on.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!