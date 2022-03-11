Peek-a-boo! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, made an adorable appearance in her mom’s postpartum Instagram return.

“OK, so I know I’ve been MIA for a while,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, told her Instagram followers in a Thursday, March 10, video, before whispering, “Storm wants to be in this.”

The makeup mogul continued, “But I launched a new lip product, Lip Lacquers.” As she spoke, the 4-year-old crept into the shot.

“Get out of here,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said. “Mommy needs to do this. Thank you.” When Stormi retreated, the reality star continued, “So I launched a new lip product. They’re called Lip Lacquers. I haven’t been doing my makeup, so I haven’t been able to show you guys, but I have been getting back to doing my makeup, so I wanted to show you guys.”

The Los Angeles native clarified that she and her eldest child were sitting in their driveway, noting, “That’s why Stormi’s not in her car seat.”

The former E! personality has been on an Instagram hiatus since giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child, a baby boy named Wolf, last month.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the new family of four in February. “[Jenner and Scott] are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands on.”

The insider called the “adorable” newborn a “really good boy” at the time, telling Us that the little one has been “sleeping overnight.”

The Kylie Skin creator and the rapper, 30, previously welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after keeping Jenner’s pregnancy news under wraps. Us confirmed in August 2021 that the Life of Kylie alum was pregnant with baby No. 2.

Jenner debuted her bump the following month, nearly two years after she told Kim Kardashian that she sees herself as a mother of four.

“I just don’t know when [that will happen],” the Kylie Baby creator explained in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Jenner went on to gush about her daughter’s “clear and cute” voice at the time, saying, “I love that I can bribe her with anything if I say that I have Poppy or a Troll coming.”

