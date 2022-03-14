Babies Boyfriends The Biggest Bombshells From The Kardashians Trailer

Still keeping up! The Kardashian-Jenner family is back and better than ever in the first full-length trailer for their new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The dramatic teaser dropped on Monday, March 14, showing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner like fans have never seen before. “Lives may change, but family is forever,” a tagline reads.

In June 2021, the family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end after 20 seasons. At the time, the California natives had already inked a major deal with Hulu. Kris, 66, told Variety in an interview published earlier this month that the family “had options” when deciding where to kick off their next chapter, teasing, “I’m not one to kiss and tell.”

The new-and-improved reality series is set to debut in April with 40 episodes across two seasons. “Life without cameras was a big change for us,” Kourtney, 42, says in the opening moments of Monday’s teaser, as Kendall, 26, echoes, “I think it’s time to see a whole new side of the family.”

Kim, 41, reflects on having “so much time off” from the TV world following the final episode of KUWTK. “We’re kind of gone into our own worlds,” she adds. “I’m excited for this new chapter. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that you just have to be yourself.”

As the trailer continues, fans see Kylie, 24, adjust to experiencing pregnancy in the public eye. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that she and Travis Scott were expecting baby No. 2 after welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO kept her first pregnancy out of the spotlight.

Kylie isn’t the only one with babies on the brain as Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker, document their own road to parenthood. The couple got engaged last fall and each have children from previous relationships — Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick, while the 46-year-old musician shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“It’s so easy to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through,” Kourtney tells her mom.

Toward the end of the footage, things grow tense. Khloé, 37, sits with her sisters in tears as she asks, “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?” In a separate scene, she and Kris playfully warn Disick, 38, “Never go against the family.”

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from the first official trailer: