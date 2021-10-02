Back to work! Weeks after Kim Kardashian seemingly teased that her larger-than-life family had returned to filming their daily lives, they’ve been ready for a new adventure and a new show.

“The new show is going to have the entire family be part of it, but Kim, Khloé [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] are going to be on it the most,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the new Hulu series. “There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political.”

The insider adds that the reality TV personalities have liked “having more control” during filming and that the series will “air sooner than months out,” noting that it’s an entirely new production from their previous series.

“It’s an entirely different concept,” the source says. “It’s more chic. They recently started filming. They’re going to try to keep filming on the down-low as much as possible to keep it a surprise for fans.”

The Skims founder, 40, first teased that they had returned to work after their brief interlude from taping.

“Day 1,” the KKW Beauty entrepreneur captioned a photo of a microphone pack on her lap via her Instagram Story on September 23.

The family’s return to reality TV came nearly one year after they chose to conclude their hit E! reality series in September 2020.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the Selfish author wrote via Instagram at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Less than one month later, Hulu announced plans to create “new global content” starring Kim, the Poosh founder, 42, the Good American designer, 37, their momager, 65, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“We are gonna start filming probably in the fall, and we’re going to have a quicker turnaround, so we hope to air in the fall as well,” Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.

Weeks later, the former Revenge Body host noted her excitement to return to reality TV during a late night appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“Since 2007, we haven’t gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest [break] I’ve ever had,” the Candy Crush All Stars host said on the Monday, September 27, episode of the CBS talk show. “It was weird at first.”

While she noted that it was “actually nice for a minute” to take a break from filming, she still missed the experience.

“We got to remember, ‘OK, I’m not mic’d all the time. I don’t have to be in full hair and makeup all day long,’” she recalled to James Corden. “It was nice, but now that we’re back [making a new show], I [realize how much I] miss it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper